BANKRUPTCIES – FEBRUARY 16 – FEBRUARY 22

Kelvin E. Evans 13
Kayla Marie Shields 7
Mollie Peterson 13
Daniel Stephen Weiskopf 7
David P. Strikwerda and Katrynia L. Strikwerda 13
Laurie Ann Clark 7
Dolores C. Male 7
Jeramiah A Orr and Dawn A Orr 7
Richard J. Hardy and Wendy S. Hardy 7
Perry Glenn Barnett 13
Dustin Charles O’Brien 7
Carolyn Stewart 7
Alice M Newton 7
Amanda Ecklid 7
Chelsea Ann Hillier 7
Amy Jo McKay 7
Rebecca Rodriguez 7
Michael A. Kazmierski 7
Lonya Crockette 7
Rick A. Drent 7
Damon Gordon Fisher 7
Steven Louis Lidstrom 7
Christopher Scott Legg 7
Precious Elaine-Fay Fuller 7
Ryan Michael Narregan and Katie Anne Narregan 7
Sequoyah Rene Rabbers 7
Integrity Skilled Care, Inc. 7
Danielle Kaye Paulson 7
Terry L. Boyce and Sally J. Boyce 7
Integrity Individual Care, P.C. 7
John K. Johnson 7
Thomas K. Brockway 7
Benjamin F. Lucey 7
Catherine E. Pienta 7
Joseph M. Shields and Sarah J. Shields 7
Robin D Wilcox-Thomas 7
Stephanie Gray 7
Tammy R Wirtjes and Steve A Wirtjes 7
David L. Sehy 13
Larry Denton, Jr. and Stephanie Denton 13
William E. Riley and Shirley A. Riley 7
Melissa N. Schwartz 7
Kenneth Thomas Cook, Jr. 7
Jeffrey James Schluentz 7
Charles E Davis and Robin E Davis 13
Robert A. Shaffer and Jacqueline M. Shaffer 7
Kristen Lee Cook 7
Jeffrey R. Richter 13
Amisha A. Liles 7
Gilbert W. Beemer and Debra K. Beemer 13
Randall David Bauman and Courtney Adele Bauman 7
Armando Bustos and Kayla Brook Bustos 7
David Dale Robinson and Jeannie Gail Robinson 7
Bradley S. Signor and Ashley N. Signor 7
Pearl J Fredericks 7
Caleb J. Vandervegte 7
Susan B. DeJong 7
Buel Williams 7
Matthew T. Evans 7
Jodie Lee Hillard 13
Trevor D. Claypool 7
Linda K Diffin 7
Dylan James Knepper 7
Douglas Ross Beckwith and Raschelle Leigh Beckwith 7
Patrick E. Whitman and Jeannine A. Whitman 7
Johanna Renee Townsend 7
Ronald L. Veldhuis and Vicki C. Veldhuis 7
Erika Ann Geer 7
Kevin Edward Bridges 13
Ronald Jerome Lewis, Jr. 7
Brian K. Dokter and Caryl R. Dokter 13
David Peter Bradley and Martha Joy Bradley 7
Tracy Joe Weage 7
Suzen L. Washington 7
Duane Eugene Coleman 7
Tamala Davis 7
Matthew R. Gangloff 13
Stephen Joseph Lamie, II 7
David James Martin 7
Jacquelyn Elaine Carter 13
Simone A. Kapala 13
Judy Anne Hivale 13
Richard Lee Bradham 7
Ericka Hill 7
Michelle Marie Kozlowski 7
Cynthia Springer-Cabey 7
John Cheng 13
Douglas M. Rich and Carrie S. Rich 7
Daniela Pauline Connell 7
Paul Zepernick 13
Jodie Myllymaki 7
Eric Tyrice Fitzpatrick 7
David M. Erbes and Heidi L. Erbes 13
BANKRUPTCIES – FEBRUARY 16 – FEBRUARY 22
