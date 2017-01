DEEDS – DECEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 28

December 27, 2016

KUEHN CATHERINE

HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK

CONSIDERATION: $0.00

GILLAN CHRISTINA L

GILLAN CHARLES E ESTATE

CONSIDERATION: $10.00

December 22, 2016

HAMILTON MARCIA/MCGRANE MARK

SCHLENDER ARTHUR ESTATE

CONSIDERATION: $78,000.00

LEGOH ANDREW

SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT

UNITED STATES HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT SECRETARY

CONSIDERATION: $45,000.00

SCHOEPLEIN MIKE JOSEPH

U S BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

CONSIDERATION: $38,000.00

ZIEMKE DUANE G/ZIEMKE MARY L

WEBER BRUCE F LIVING TRUST

CONSIDERATION: $179,000.00

WESENBERG RICHARD/WESENBERG GRETCHEN

ANGELO JOSEPH M JR HERITAGE TRUST

CONSIDERATION: $151,000.00

MIRELES DANIEL

U S BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

CONSIDERATION: $17,500.00

SCHUH MOLLY ELIZABETH/SCHUH DENNIS DARREL

SCHUH SUSAN ELIZABETH

SCHUH DENNIS DARREL/SCHUH SUSAN ELIZABETH

CONSIDERATION: $0.00