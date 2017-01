DISCHARGED MORTGAGES – JANUARY 12 – JANUARY 18

January 17, 2017

BISHOP DALE/ROSENTHAL LAURA

MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC

AMERIFIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

BURRILL KENNETH W/BURRILL RHODA S

MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC

AMERIFIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

RUSSO RONALD/RUSSO DIANE L

ROMITO MICHAEL/ROMITO KIM MARIE

GUARANTEED RATE INC

MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC

FOGARTY THOMAS J SR/FOGARTY ROSEMARY F

HEARTLAND AGRICULTURAL SERVICES LLC

FOGARTY THOMAS J SR/FOGARTY ROSEMARY F

HEARTLAND AGRICULTURAL SERVICES LLC

KUHNS HOWARD W III/KUHNS LORRIE M

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC/SUMMIT MORTGAGE

KISHIMOTO KEVIN S/THOMPSON TRINA M

MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC

DIAMOND RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION

CHAPMAN GLENN H/CHAPMAN LINDA S

MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC

AMERICAS WHOLESALE LENDER

RUHUMULIZA VIANNEY J/RUHUMULIZA CAIRN L

MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC

GMAC MORTGAGE CORPORATION

BEX FARMS INC

HOWE SHARON C TRUST

KERWIN JAMES S/KERWIN JOELLEN

CITIMORTGAGE INC

BALDWIN BARBARA J

FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION

WASHINGTON MUTUAL BANK

REED WILLIAM J

MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC

CHEMICAL BANK

LAWSON PHILLIP RAY/LAWSON KATHLEEN MAY

WELLS FARGO BANK

WEACKLER BRIAN D

CITIMORTGAGE INC

STYBURSKI BRYAN JIM/STYBURSKI JAMIE

CITIMORTGAGE INC

ALBERS DANIEL

AMERICAN AIRLINES FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

MCCLURKIN JANE E

MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC

HAIGHT GEORGINA J REVOCABLE TRUST

HAIGHT ARTHUR S REVOCABLE TRUST

CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY

ESKANDER KAREM G/ESKANDER VINEES F

CHEMICAL BANK

BLOCK DAVID H/BLOCK SUZANNE M

CHEMICAL BANK

WELCH ELIZABETH L/JONES ROBERT A

MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC

KIM JASON/KIM WENDY

CHEMICAL BANK

ARMSTRONG VICTORIA L

CHEMICAL BANK

NNJ PROPERTIES LLC

CHEMICAL BANK

CARPENTER PETER W/CARPENTER TRACEY L

MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC

GERMAIN BRETT J/GERMAIN STACEY L

CHEMICAL BANK

JONES TIMOTHY H/JONES TAMMY

CHEMICAL BANK

HUDAK IMBORDINO DIANE G/IMBORDINO DIANE G HUDAK

CHEMICAL BANK

MARENTETTE JESSICA/SMITH ANGELIC J

MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC

SIMMS DEIDRA G/SIMMS CHRISTOPHER W

MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC

MILLER MYRTLE K/MILLER M KATHERINE

FOUR FLAGS AREA CREDIT UNION

LIGGETT MARTY

GREATER NILES COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

KREBS HELMUT W/KREBS ELFRIEDA

SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT

UNITED STATES HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT SECRETARY

SINK LINDA

MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC

AMERICAN ADVISORS GROUP

SIMMS DEIDRA G/SIMMS CHRISTOPHER W

MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC

COAR KARLA K/COAR WILLIAM M

POLICEMENS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

BECHT RICHARD F/BECHT KATHLEEN L

KROSCHEL KATHLEEN L

HONOR CREDIT UNION

SHOOP FRANKLIN W/SHOOP E JANET

HONOR CREDIT UNION

RICHARDSON PAULA K

HONOR CREDIT UNION

HESS LAURA GRACE

HONOR CREDIT UNION

MOORE KATHERINE

HONOR CREDIT UNION

ROUGH WILLIAM/ROUGH CINDY

HONOR CREDIT UNION

PAGEN SUSAN YVONNE

HONOR CREDIT UNION

BAKER DAVID R/BAKER JACQUELINE S

HONOR CREDIT UNION

ODELL DOUGLAS A/ODELL SARAH L

HONOR CREDIT UNION

SAMARDAR AMIR A/SAMARDAR SOROUR A

HONOR CREDIT UNION

CUNNINGHAM DAVID L/CUNNINGHAM LIANA T

HONOR CREDIT UNION

YOUNGER BENNIE BRYAN/YOUNGER BEVERLY ANN

UNITED FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

HOPKINS JOHN AARON/HOPKINS PATSY M

UNITED FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

SMITH HAROLD L

UNITED FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

SCHROEDER CLARENCE F JR

SCHROEDER JUDY A

UNITED FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

VANDENBURG STEVEN J

UNITED FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

TREDER ALAN C/TREDER CHRISTINE I

UNITED FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

HUBBELL SHELLEY

UNITED FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

GUNN JAMES/GUNN CHARLENE

UNITED FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

TOTZKE JOYCE KAREN

UNITED FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

TOTZKE JOYCE KAREN

UNITED FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

BERENDSEN J MICHAEL

BERENDSEN JULIE

UNITED FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

LLOYD MISTY/LLOYD ANTHONY

UNITED FEDERAL CREDIT UNION