DISCHARGED MORTGAGES – JANUARY 5 – JANUARY 11

January 10, 2017

WEKO DUNES DEVELOPMENT COMPANY INC

WEKO DUNES CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION INC

WITTMANN JUDITH A

QUICKEN LOANS INC

MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC

BRANDT LOREN A

FIRST STATE BANK OF MIDDLEBURY

TOTZKE TERRY L/TOTZKE JEANNINE ROW

HOUSEHOLD FINANCIAL CORPORATION III

EDWARDS WENDY R REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST

EDGEWATER BANK

WEBER BRUCE F LIVING TRUST/WEBER GALE L

MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC

MACRI CHERYL L

MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC

VEINE DOUGLAS E/VEINE KATHERINE A

HORIZON BANK

LEONARD JOHN G/LEONARD JULIE

HORIZON BANK

LYDON ELAINE N

HORIZON BANK

BERGMANN CRAIG K TRUST

LAKE FOREST BANK AND TRUST CO

BUDA KARIN

TEACHERS CREDIT UNION

LAWSON PHILLIP/LAWSON KATHY

MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC

AMERICAS WHOLESALE LENDER

DRAKE WILLIAM E

MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC

BEST HOME FINANCIAL

JONES MICHELN BETHEA/JONES SHAMONTAY

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC

HOPPER THOMAS R/HOPPER EMILY J

MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC

RUOFF MORTGAGE COMPANY INC

JUHASZ STEVE IV/JUHASZ JENNIFER S

MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC

HOMECOMINGS FINANCIAL NETWORK INC

ECKER JEROME F/HECKER DEBORA D

MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC

FLAGSTAR BANK

KARN ROSANNE L

FIFTH THIRD BANK

January 9, 2017

ALEXANDER GAIL/ALEXANDER JAMES L

MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC

RUOFF MORTGAGE COMPANY INC

KOVACH AKOS/KOVACH NANCY

SPRINGLEAF FINANCIAL SERVICES OF INDIANA INC

LITZNERSKI ROBERT/LITZNERSKI MARIANN

BARTZ ANNETTE F/MONTE RONALD P

ARMSTRONG JAMES R/MONTE ROSE J

ZUMBACH MARK W/ZUMBACH LISA F

MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC

VOLSTORF TIM/VOLSTORF LORI A

IFREEDOM DIRECT CORPORATION

MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC

REEVES PAUL M

IFREEDOM DIRECT CORPORATION

MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC

HEATH JUSTIN M/HEATH COLLEEN

MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC

CLARKE PATRICK L/CLARKE ROCHELLE M

BANK OF AMERICA

LEWALD BERNHARD G/LEWALD ERNA

BANK OF AMERICA

CLARKE PATRICK L/CLARKE ROCHELLE M

MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC

HAMADANCHI HOSSEIN/HAMADANCHI SANDI L

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK

GIANNOLA JOSEPH J/GIANNOLA KARLA J

HORIZON BANK

GRIMMIG MATTHEW T

FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION

WASHINGTON MUTUAL BANK

BUCHANAN JOHN R/BUCHANAN NANCY M

QUICKEN LOANS INC

MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC

MOLITOR RICHARD C/SAILOR DEBRA

UNITED FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

OSANO ADRIANNE J

MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC

CROWDER BRENDA S/CROWDER GARY V

BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC

DOYLE ROBERT P

ALLIANT CREDIT UNION

CRIBLEY FREDERICK J/CRIBLEY JOY E

HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK

LUEBCKE JEFFREY A/LUEBCKE AMANDA B

MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC

AMERICAN INTERNET MORTGAGE INC

GENTILE DANIEL/GENTILE ANN MARIE

LEADERS BANK

HOFFMAN PATRICK C/HOFFMAN JUDITH K

BANK OF AMERICA

SPLIT SUSAN R

ARBOR FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION

VOGL DAVID J/VOGL MARTHA

GREATER NILES COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

HUSS MICHAEL

GREATER NILES COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

WAGGONER BRYAN/WAGGONER SARAH

GREATER NILES COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

WAGGONER BRYAN/WAGGONER SARAH

GREATER NILES COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

LUONGO MATTHEW J

MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC

PROSPECT MORTGAGE LLC

VONKOENIG JEFFREY/VONKOENIG NANCY K

FIFTH THIRD MORTGAGE MI LLC

HODGES DAVID R/HODGES ZAIDA ANNETTE

ORTIZ JUAN/ORTIZ ZAIDA

OLD KENT BANK SOUTHWEST

MULVIHILL TERENCE J

NORTHERN TRUST COMPANY

January 6, 2017

MCCLENDON AUBREY K/MCCLENDON KATHLEEN B

CLG CORPORATE SERVICES LLC

PARTIAL RELEASE

MOORE JAMES

MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC

LANDOVER MORTGAGE LLC

MCMILLER EARNESTINE

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY

YORK ERIC/YORK TAMMY

BANK OF AMERICA

SCHARICH DAVID III/SCHARICH TARA D

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK

TALLMAN MARIA E/TALLMAN MARTIN W

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK

KNEFELKAMP ELIZABETH J/JEFFERS THOMAS W

BANK OF AMERICA

QUIJANO CRUZ GABRIEL/CRUZ GABRIEL QUIJANO

MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC

TIPTON MARVIN E/TIPTON LINDA K

MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC

MAZIGIAN JOHN A SR/MAZIGIAN REBECCA E

QUICKEN LOANS INC

MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC