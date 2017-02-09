ELAINE JOSEPH AND JERRY JOSEPH- FEBRUARY 9, 2017

Notice Of
Mortgage Foreclosure Sale
THIS FIRM IS A DEBT COLLECTOR
ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEB T.
ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN
WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT
THE NUMBER BELOW IF YOU ARE IN
ACTIVE MILITARY DUTY.
ATTN PURCHASERS: This sale
may be rescinded by the foreclosing
mortgagee. In that event, your damages,
if any, shall be limited solely to
the return of the bid amount tendered
at sale, plus interest.
MORTGAGE SALE – A mortgage was
granted by Greta Elaine Joseph,
married to Jerry Joseph, wife and
husband, original mortgagor(s), to Wells
Fargo Bank, N.A., Mortgagee, dated
February 23, 2009, and recorded on
March 9, 2009 in Liber 2876 on Page 3,
in Berrien county records, Michigan, on
which mortgage there is claimed to be
due at the date hereof the sum of Ninety-
Nine Thousand Seven Hundred
Twenty-Nine and 93/100
Dollars ($99,729.93).
Under the power of sale contained in
said mortgage and the statute in such
case made and provided, notice is hereby
given that said mortgage will be foreclosed
by a sale of the mortgaged
premises, or some part of them, at public
vendue, at the place of holding the circuit
court within Berrien County, at 11:00 AM,
on March 9, 2017.
Said premises are situated in Charter
Township of St Joseph,
Berrien County, Michigan, and are described
as:
Lot 30, Bradford Addition to Indian
Hills, St. Joseph Township, Berrien
County, Michigan, according to the
plat thereof, recorded January 18,
1947, in Volume 11 of Plats, Page
47. The redemption period shall be 6
months from the date of such sale,
unless determined abandoned in accordance
with MCLA 600.3241a, in
which case the redemption period shall
be 30 days from the date of such sale.
If the property is sold at foreclosure
sale under Chapter 32 of the Revised
Judicature Act of 1961, pursuant to MCL
600.3278 the borrower will be held responsible
to the person who buys the property
at the mortgage foreclosure sale or to the
mortgage holder for damaging the property
during the redemption period.
Dated: February 9, 2017
For more information, please call:
FC X (248) 593-1302
Trott Law, P.C.
Attorneys For Servicer
31440 Northwestern Hwy Ste. 200
Farmington Hills, Michigan 48334-5422
File #361509F06
(02-09)(03-02)
Publish Feb. 9, 16, 23 and Mar. 2,
2017
ELAINE JOSEPH AND JERRY JOSEPH- FEBRUARY 9, 2017
