ELAINE JOSEPH AND JERRY JOSEPH- FEBRUARY 9, 2017

Notice Of

Mortgage Foreclosure Sale

THIS FIRM IS A DEBT COLLECTOR

ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEB T.

ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN

WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT

THE NUMBER BELOW IF YOU ARE IN

ACTIVE MILITARY DUTY.

ATTN PURCHASERS: This sale

may be rescinded by the foreclosing

mortgagee. In that event, your damages,

if any, shall be limited solely to

the return of the bid amount tendered

at sale, plus interest.

MORTGAGE SALE – A mortgage was

granted by Greta Elaine Joseph,

married to Jerry Joseph, wife and

husband, original mortgagor(s), to Wells

Fargo Bank, N.A., Mortgagee, dated

February 23, 2009, and recorded on

March 9, 2009 in Liber 2876 on Page 3,

in Berrien county records, Michigan, on

which mortgage there is claimed to be

due at the date hereof the sum of Ninety-

Nine Thousand Seven Hundred

Twenty-Nine and 93/100

Dollars ($99,729.93).

Under the power of sale contained in

said mortgage and the statute in such

case made and provided, notice is hereby

given that said mortgage will be foreclosed

by a sale of the mortgaged

premises, or some part of them, at public

vendue, at the place of holding the circuit

court within Berrien County, at 11:00 AM,

on March 9, 2017.

Said premises are situated in Charter

Township of St Joseph,

Berrien County, Michigan, and are described

as:

Lot 30, Bradford Addition to Indian

Hills, St. Joseph Township, Berrien

County, Michigan, according to the

plat thereof, recorded January 18,

1947, in Volume 11 of Plats, Page

47. The redemption period shall be 6

months from the date of such sale,

unless determined abandoned in accordance

with MCLA 600.3241a, in

which case the redemption period shall

be 30 days from the date of such sale.

If the property is sold at foreclosure

sale under Chapter 32 of the Revised

Judicature Act of 1961, pursuant to MCL

600.3278 the borrower will be held responsible

to the person who buys the property

at the mortgage foreclosure sale or to the

mortgage holder for damaging the property

during the redemption period.

Dated: February 9, 2017

For more information, please call:

FC X (248) 593-1302

Trott Law, P.C.

Attorneys For Servicer

31440 Northwestern Hwy Ste. 200

Farmington Hills, Michigan 48334-5422

File #361509F06

(02-09)(03-02)

Publish Feb. 9, 16, 23 and Mar. 2,

2017