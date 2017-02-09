JOSEPH KEMP III AND AMY KEMP- FEBRUARY 9, 2017

Notice Of

Mortgage Foreclosure Sale

THIS FIRM IS A DEBT COLLECTOR

ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A

DEB T. ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN

WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT

THE NUMBER BELOW IF YOU ARE IN

ACTIVE MILITARY DUTY.

ATTN PURCHASERS : This sale may

be rescinded by the foreclosing mortgagee.

In that event, your damages, if

any, shall be limited solely to the return

of the bid amount tendered at sale, plus

interest.

MORTGAGE SALE – A mortgage was

granted by Joseph Kemp III and

Amy Kemp, husband and wife, original

mortgagor(s), to Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee

for lender and lender’s successors and/or

assigns, Mortgagee, dated June 20, 2005,

and recorded on July 29, 2005 in Liber

2632 on Page 1271, and modified by Affidavit

or Order recorded on September

16, 2013 in Liber 3050 on Page 3329, and

assigned by said Mortgagee to Nationstar

Mortgage LLC as assignee as documented

by an assignment, in Berrien county records,

Michigan, on which mortgage there

is claimed to be due at the date hereof the

sum of Eighty Thousand Three

Hundred Forty -Eight and 40/100

Dollars ($80,348.40).

Under the power of sale contained in

said mortgage and the statute in such

case made and provided, notice is hereby

given that said mortgage will be foreclosed

by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or

some part of them, at public vendue, at

the place of holding the circuit court within

Berrien County, at 11:00 AM, on March 16,

2017.

Said premises are situated in Township

of Niles, Berrien County, Michigan,

and are described as:

Lot 13 Condalyn Park according to

the plat thereof recorded April 12, 1966,

in Liber 20 of Plats, Page 42

The redemption period shall be 6

months from the date of such sale, unless

determined abandoned in accordance

with MCLA 600.3241a, in which case the

redemption period shall be 30 days from

the date of such sale.

If the property is sold at foreclosure

sale under Chapter 32 of the Revised

Judicature Act of 1961, pursuant to MCL

600.3278 the borrower will be held responsible

to the person who buys the property

at the mortgage foreclosure sale or to the

mortgage holder for damaging the property

during the redemption period.

Dated: February 9, 2017

For more information, please call:

FC X (248) 593-1302

Trott Law, P.C.

Attorneys For Servicer

31440 Northwestern Hwy Ste. 200

Farmington Hills, Michigan 48334-5422

File #349268F04

(02-09)(03-02)

Publish Feb. 9, 16, 23 and Mar. 2,

2017