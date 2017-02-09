JOSEPH KEMP III AND AMY KEMP- FEBRUARY 9, 2017

Notice Of
Mortgage Foreclosure Sale
THIS FIRM IS A DEBT COLLECTOR
ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A
DEB T. ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN
WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT
THE NUMBER BELOW IF YOU ARE IN
ACTIVE MILITARY DUTY.
ATTN PURCHASERS : This sale may
be rescinded by the foreclosing mortgagee.
In that event, your damages, if
any, shall be limited solely to the return
of the bid amount tendered at sale, plus
interest.
MORTGAGE SALE – A mortgage was
granted by Joseph Kemp III and
Amy Kemp, husband and wife, original
mortgagor(s), to Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee
for lender and lender’s successors and/or
assigns, Mortgagee, dated June 20, 2005,
and recorded on July 29, 2005 in Liber
2632 on Page 1271, and modified by Affidavit
or Order recorded on September
16, 2013 in Liber 3050 on Page 3329, and
assigned by said Mortgagee to Nationstar
Mortgage LLC as assignee as documented
by an assignment, in Berrien county records,
Michigan, on which mortgage there
is claimed to be due at the date hereof the
sum of Eighty Thousand Three
Hundred Forty -Eight and 40/100
Dollars ($80,348.40).
Under the power of sale contained in
said mortgage and the statute in such
case made and provided, notice is hereby
given that said mortgage will be foreclosed
by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or
some part of them, at public vendue, at
the place of holding the circuit court within
Berrien County, at 11:00 AM, on March 16,
2017.
Said premises are situated in Township
of Niles, Berrien County, Michigan,
and are described as:
Lot 13 Condalyn Park according to
the plat thereof recorded April 12, 1966,
in Liber 20 of Plats, Page 42
The redemption period shall be 6
months from the date of such sale, unless
determined abandoned in accordance
with MCLA 600.3241a, in which case the
redemption period shall be 30 days from
the date of such sale.
If the property is sold at foreclosure
sale under Chapter 32 of the Revised
Judicature Act of 1961, pursuant to MCL
600.3278 the borrower will be held responsible
to the person who buys the property
at the mortgage foreclosure sale or to the
mortgage holder for damaging the property
during the redemption period.
Dated: February 9, 2017
For more information, please call:
FC X (248) 593-1302
Trott Law, P.C.
Attorneys For Servicer
31440 Northwestern Hwy Ste. 200
Farmington Hills, Michigan 48334-5422
File #349268F04
(02-09)(03-02)
Publish Feb. 9, 16, 23 and Mar. 2,
2017
JOSEPH KEMP III AND AMY KEMP- FEBRUARY 9, 2017
