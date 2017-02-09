KARI L WITE AND JASON WITE- FEBRUARY 9, 2017

Notice Of

Mortgage Foreclosure Sale

THIS FIRM IS A DEBT COLLECTOR

ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A

DEB T. ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN

WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT

THE NUMBER BELOW IF YOU ARE IN

ACTIVE MILITARY DUTY.

ATTN PURCHASERS : This sale may

be rescinded by the foreclosing mortgagee.

In that event, your damages, if

any, shall be limited solely to the return

of the bid amount tendered at sale, plus

interest.

MORTGAGE SALE – A mortgage was

granted by Kari L. Wite and Jason

Wite, wife and husband, original

mortgagor(s), to Argent Mortgage Company,

LLC, Mortgagee, dated May 26,

2006, and recorded on July 24, 2006 in

Liber 2728 on Page 608, and assigned

by said Mortgagee to U.S. Bank, National

Association, as Trustee for Citigroup Mortgage

Loan Trust Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-

Through Certificates, Series 2006-AMC1

as assignee as documented by an assignment,

in Berrien county records, Michigan,

on which mortgage there is claimed to be

due at the date hereof the sum of Two

Hundred Thirty -Four Thousand

Six Hundred Twenty-Five

and 05/100 Dollars ($234,625.05).

Under the power of sale contained in

said mortgage and the statute in such

case made and provided, notice is hereby

given that said mortgage will be foreclosed

by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or

some part of them, at public vendue, at

the place of holding the circuit court within

Berrien County, at 11:00 AM, on March 9,

2017.

Said premises are situated in City of

Niles, Berrien County, Michigan, and are

described as:

Lot 82 Arrowhead Addition No. 2, according

to the Plat thereof, recorded in

Liber 20 of Plats, on Page 26.

The redemption period shall be 6

months from the date of such sale, unless

determined abandoned in accordance

with MCLA 600.3241a, in which case the

redemption period shall be

30 days from the date of such sale.

If the property is sold at foreclosure

sale under Chapter 32 of the Revised

Judicature Act of 1961, pursuant to MCL

600.3278 the borrower will be held responsible

to the person who buys the property

at the mortgage foreclosure sale or to the

mortgage holder for damaging the property

during the redemption period.

Dated: February 9, 2017

For more information, please call:

FC H (248) 593-1300

Trott Law, P.C.

Attorneys For Servicer

31440 Northwestern Hwy Ste. 200

Farmington Hills, Michigan 48334-5422

File #460068F02

(02-09)(03-02)

Publish Feb. 9, 16, 23 and Mar. 2,

2017