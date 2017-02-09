KARI L WITE AND JASON WITE- FEBRUARY 9, 2017

Notice Of
Mortgage Foreclosure Sale
THIS FIRM IS A DEBT COLLECTOR
ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A
DEB T. ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN
WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT
THE NUMBER BELOW IF YOU ARE IN
ACTIVE MILITARY DUTY.
ATTN PURCHASERS : This sale may
be rescinded by the foreclosing mortgagee.
In that event, your damages, if
any, shall be limited solely to the return
of the bid amount tendered at sale, plus
interest.
MORTGAGE SALE – A mortgage was
granted by Kari L. Wite and Jason
Wite, wife and husband, original
mortgagor(s), to Argent Mortgage Company,
LLC, Mortgagee, dated May 26,
2006, and recorded on July 24, 2006 in
Liber 2728 on Page 608, and assigned
by said Mortgagee to U.S. Bank, National
Association, as Trustee for Citigroup Mortgage
Loan Trust Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-
Through Certificates, Series 2006-AMC1
as assignee as documented by an assignment,
in Berrien county records, Michigan,
on which mortgage there is claimed to be
due at the date hereof the sum of Two
Hundred Thirty -Four Thousand
Six Hundred Twenty-Five
and 05/100 Dollars ($234,625.05).
Under the power of sale contained in
said mortgage and the statute in such
case made and provided, notice is hereby
given that said mortgage will be foreclosed
by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or
some part of them, at public vendue, at
the place of holding the circuit court within
Berrien County, at 11:00 AM, on March 9,
2017.
Said premises are situated in City of
Niles, Berrien County, Michigan, and are
described as:
Lot 82 Arrowhead Addition No. 2, according
to the Plat thereof, recorded in
Liber 20 of Plats, on Page 26.
The redemption period shall be 6
months from the date of such sale, unless
determined abandoned in accordance
with MCLA 600.3241a, in which case the
redemption period shall be
30 days from the date of such sale.
If the property is sold at foreclosure
sale under Chapter 32 of the Revised
Judicature Act of 1961, pursuant to MCL
600.3278 the borrower will be held responsible
to the person who buys the property
at the mortgage foreclosure sale or to the
mortgage holder for damaging the property
during the redemption period.
Dated: February 9, 2017
For more information, please call:
FC H (248) 593-1300
Trott Law, P.C.
Attorneys For Servicer
31440 Northwestern Hwy Ste. 200
Farmington Hills, Michigan 48334-5422
File #460068F02
(02-09)(03-02)
Publish Feb. 9, 16, 23 and Mar. 2,
2017
Notice Of
