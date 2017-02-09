NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BUCHANAN TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION WEDNESDAY , February 22, 2017 7:00 P.M.

To: The residents and property owners of Buchanan Township, Berrien

County Michigan and any other interested parties.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE the Planning Commission of Buchanan Township, Berrien

County Michigan, will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, February 22,

2017, commencing at 7:00 p.m.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE the Planning Commission has received an

application for a Site Plan Review and a Special Use Permit Application from

Fernwood, Inc., 13980 Range Line Road, Buchanan, MI 49107. The Property

ID is 11-06-0013-0019-04-0, and zoned Agricultural. Applicant is seeking

to build an Education Center, which is covered under Chapter 4, Section 4.03 A.

Permitted Uses By Special Use Permit, Buchanan Township Zoning Ordinance.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that the Planning Commission will review

this application pursuant to Section 24 of the Buchanan Township Zoning Ordinance

and Michigan Public Act 110 of 2006. This notice is posted in compliance

with PA 267 of 1976 as amended (Open Meetings Act), MCLA 41.72a (2) (3) and

the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and published in compliance with the

Michigan Planning Enabling Act, 2008 P.A. 33.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that written comments will be taken from

any interested persons concerning this variance request, at the Buchanan Township

Hall, at the address set forth above, at any time during regular business

hours up to 5:00 o’clock p.m. on the date of said hearing, and will further be

received by the Zoning Board of Appeals at the time of said hearing.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that all persons interested in the foregoing

are invited to be present at the aforesaid Public Hearing time and place to

participate in the proceedings. Full text copies of the proposed amendments

are available for inspection at the Buchanan Township Hall during regular open

business hours. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services,

and wish to attend the hearing, should contact the office of the Township Clerk,

by writing or calling the Clerk, at least five (5) days prior to the hearing to ensure

needed accommodations.

Eileen Glick, Zoning Administrator

(Submitted on behalf of)

Buchanan Township Planning Commission

15235 N. Main Street,

Buchanan, MI 49107