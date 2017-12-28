FIVE PARKS IN SW MICHIGAN TO BENEFIT IN $40.3 MILLION STATE GRANTS December 28, 2017 bcrnews Legal News 0 grants word on paper folder showing scholarship or higher education concept This content is restricted to site members. If you are an existing user, please log in. New users may register below. Existing Users Log InUsernamePassword Remember Me Forgot password? Click here to resetNew User? Click here to registerNew User RegistrationChoose a Username*First Name*Last Name*Address 1*Address 2City*State*Zip*Email*Confirm Email**Required field