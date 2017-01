CIVIL COURT – ST. JOSEPH, MI – JANUARY 19 – JANUARY 25

Thursday, January 19, 2017

10:30 AM



JEFERSON CAPITAL SYSTEMS LLC V LAUREN STARKE

NON-JURY TRIAL

16-005467-GC – CJD

JUDGE DONAHUE, 307

Friday, January 20, 2017

9:00 AM



JERRY WAGNER V MARIA BROWN

LANDLORD TENANT HEARING

17-005009-LT – CJD

JUDGE DONAHUE

MARK RANSOM PROPERTIES V CHRISTOPHER MURPHY

LANDLORD TENANT HEARING

17-005069-LT – SRS

JUDGE DONAHUE

MARK RANSOM PROPERTIES V TEESA PARSON

LANDLORD TENANT HEARING

17-005070-LT – SRS

JUDGE DONAHUE

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN ASSETT MANAGEMENT LLC

V MICHAEL GRAY

LANDLORD TENANT HEARING

17-005073-LT – SRS

JUDGE DONAHUE

BENTON MANOR CONSUMER HOUSING V IESHA COLEMAN

LANDLORD TENANT HEARING

17-005074-LT – CJD

JUDGE DONAHUE

RQ RENTALS LLC V DARLENE SMITH

LANDLORD TENANT HEARING

17-005075-LT – SRS

JUDGE DONAHUE

MIDFIRST BANK V JAMES L GRIFFIN

LANDLORD TENANT HEARING

17-005088-LT – CJD

JUDGE DONAHUE

DORREAN GRANT V LATOYA BUTTS

LANDLORD TENANT HEARING

17-005089-LT – SRS

JUDGE DONAHUE

REVERSE MORTGAGE FUNDING LLC V VICKY HARTMAN

LANDLORD TENANT HEARING

17-005104-LT – CJD

JUDGE DONAHUE

DUANE L SEATS JR V NATHANIEL EATON

LANDLORD TENANT HEARING

17-005106-LT – SRS

JUDGE DONAHUE

MARK MCFALL V SHELENA SANDERS

LANDLORD TENANT HEARING

17-005107-LT – SRS

JUDGE DONAHUE

JC INVESTORS LLC V MICHAEL SMITH

LANDLORD TENANT HEARING

17-005109-LT – CJD

JUDGE DONAHUE

10:00 AM



MICHAEL SCOTT V VICKIE POPKE

LANDLORD TENANT HEARING

16-009969-LT – SRS

JUDGE DONAHUE

2:30 PM



NORTHCOAST FINANCIAL SERVICE V TALMADGE COATS

NON-JURY TRIAL/ATTORNEY NOWAK WILL BE VIA PHONE

16-008406-GC – CJD

JUDGE DONAHUE, 307

Monday, January 23, 2017

8:45 AM



JANENE M DONARSKI JONES

V CHRISTOPHER SHANE NUGENT

SMALL CLAIMS HEARING

16-009234-SC – CJD

MAGISTRATE CLARK

FAMILY THERAPY & DEVELOPMENT

V MORREY JOHN HARGER

SMALL CLAIMS HEARING

16-009299-SC – SRS

MAGISTRATE CLARK

COACH PEST SOLUTIONS V CEDAR CREST APTS

SMALL CLAIMS HEARING

16-009478-SC – SRS

MAGISTRATE CLARK

RENT A CENTER V DORETTA HINDS

SMALL CLAIMS HEARING

16-009700-SC – CJD

MAGISTRATE CLARK

RENT A CENTER V MICHELE LEE

SMALL CLAIMS HEARING

16-009701-SC – SRS

MAGISTRATE CLARK

APPROVED CASH ADVANCE V NAKEYA SPENCER

SMALL CLAIMS HEARING

16-009702-SC – CJD

MAGISTRATE CLARK

APPROVED CASH ADVANCE V LOLITA ACKLIN

SMALL CLAIMS HEARING

16-009703-SC – SRS

MAGISTRATE CLARK

APPROVED CASH ADVANCE V TEMEKA SANDERS

SMALL CLAIMS HEARING

16-009704-SC – CJD

MAGISTRATE CLARK

VICTOR GREER V NIKKI STEWART

SMALL CLAIMS HEARING

16-009773-SC – SRS

MAGISTRATE CLARK

PAUL S JANCHA V MICHAEL FOLINO

SMALL CLAIMS HEARING

16-009781-SC – CJD

MAGISTRATE CLARK

PREMIER HOME FURNISHINGS V EVA M DRIVER

SMALL CLAIMS HEARING

16-009782-SC – SRS

MAGISTRATE CLARK

BERRIEN MENTAL HEALTH V VICTORIA CLOSSON

SMALL CLAIMS HEARING

16-009792-SC – CJD

MAGISTRATE CLARK

BERRIEN MENTAL HEALTH V HOPE LEWIS

SMALL CLAIMS HEARING

16-009793-SC – SRS

MAGISTRATE CLARK

BERRIEN MENTAL HEALTH V MITCHELL MARTIN

SMALL CLAIMS HEARING

16-009794-SC – CJD

MAGISTRATE CLARK

BERRIEN MENTAL HEALTH V TERRENCE HOWARD

SMALL CLAIMS HEARING

16-009795-SC – SRS

MAGISTRATE CLARK

BURNETTE ALEXANDER V BELLE TIRE CORP

SMALL CLAIMS HEARING

16-009796-SC – CJD

MAGISTRATE CLARK

MICHAEL J STUSICK V GORDON K VELLA

SMALL CLAIMS HEARING

16-009802-SC – SRS

MAGISTRATE CLARK

MICHAEL J STUSICK V CHRISTOPHER DEW

SMALL CLAIMS HEARING

16-009803-SC – CJD

MAGISTRATE CLARK

MICHAEL J STUSICK V MICHAEL EDWARDS

SMALL CLAIMS HEARING

16-009804-SC – SRS

MAGISTRATE CLARK

EZRA DISTRIBUTING INC

V OWEN’S CLASSIC INTERNATIONAL INC

SMALL CLAIMS HEARING

16-009813-SC – CJD

MAGISTRATE CLARK

MAVIS CHIROPRACTIC V KRYSTAL FOSTER

SMALL CLAIMS HEARING

16-009815-SC – SRS

MAGISTRATE CLARK

CHAD E BAKER V DARRELL STANFORD

SMALL CLAIMS HEARING

16-009816-SC – CJD

MAGISTRATE CLARK

9:00 AM



SCS CREDIT CORP V DEVAL S WASHINGTON

DISCOVERY HEARING

15-006997-GC – SRS

JUDGE SCHROCK

MADISON AVENUE ASSOCIATES INC

V TANESHIA N WASHINGTON

DISCOVERY HEARING

16-006361-GC – SRS

JUDGE SCHROCK

2:00 PM



MIDLAND FUNDING LLC V MICHAEL ALEXANDER

MOTION TO COMPEL ANSWERS TO INTERROGATORIES

FROM GARN DEF

13-010048-GC – CJD

JUDGE DONAHUE

RAB PERFORMANCE RECOVERIES LLC V TAKELAA CLAY

OBJECTION HEARING TO SETTING ASIDE INSTALLMENT PAY

12-009181-GC – CJD

JUDGE DONAHUE

2:45 PM



PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES LLC

V CHARLENE MOLNAR

MT SUMMARY DISPOSITION

16-008900-GC – CJD

JUDGE DONAHUE, 307