FREDDIE COLEMAN- FEBRUARY 9, 2017

FORE CLOSURE NOTICE

THIS FIRM IS A DEBT COLLECTOR

ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEB T.

ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL

BE USED FOR COLLECTING A DEBT.

IF THE DEB T WAS DISCHARGED IN

A BANKRUPTCY PROCEED ING, THIS

NOTICE IS NOT AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT

THAT DEB T.

If you are in the Military, please contact

our office at the number listed below.

ATTN PURCHASERS : This sale may

be rescinded by the foreclosing mortgagee

for any reason. In that event,

your damages, if any, shall be limited

solely to the return of the bid amount

tendered at sale, plus interest, and

the purchaser shall have no further

recourse against the Mortgagor, the

Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MORTGAGE SALE – Default has been

made in the conditions of a certain mortgage

made by: Freddie Coleman,

A Single Man to Argent Mortgage Company,

LLC. , Mortgagee, dated February

11, 2005 and recorded March 21, 2005

in Liber 2595 Page 696 Berrien County

Records, Michigan. Said mortgage was

assigned to: WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.,

as Trustee for the POOLING AND SERVICING

AGREEMENT Dated as of April

1, 2005 Park Place Securities, Inc. Asset-

Backed Pass-Through Certificates Series

2005-WHQ2, by assignment dated January

19, 2017 and recorded February 2,

2017, in Liber 3162 Page 0876 on which

mortgage there is claimed to be due at the

date hereof the sum of Twenty-Nine Thousand

Nine Hundred Sixty-Six and Twenty

Six Cents ($29,966.26) including interest

6.450% per annum.

Under the power of sale contained in

said mortgage and the statute in such

case made and provided, notice is hereby

given that said mortgage will be foreclosed

by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or

some part of them, at public vendue, the

Berrien County Courthouse, 3rd floor at

11:00 AM on March 9, 2017

Said premises are situated in Township

of Benton, Berrien County, Michigan, and

are described as:

THE WESTERLY 45 FEET OF LOT

39 AND THE EASTERLY 25 FEET OF

LOT 40 OF SUPERVISOR`S PLAT OF

GRANDVILLE-WILLET PLAT, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED

IN LIBER 10 OF PLATS, PAGE

38, BERRIEN COUNTY RECORDS.

Commonly known as 1183 Ravina Ave,

Benton Harbor, MI 49022

The redemption period shall be 12

months from the date of such sale, unless

determined abandoned in accordance

with MCL 600.3241 or MCL 600.3241a,

in which case the redemption period shall

be 30 days from the date of such sale, or

upon the expiration of the notice required

by MCL 600.3241a(c), whichever is later;

or unless MCL 600.3240(16) applies.

If the property is sold at foreclosure sale

under Chapter 32 of the Revised Judicature

Act of 1961, under MCL 600.3278, the

borrower will be held responsible to the

person who buys the property at the mortgage

foreclosure sale or to the mortgage

holder for damaging the property during

the redemption period.

Dated: 02/09/2017

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., as Trustee

for the POOLING AND SERVICING

AGREEMENT Dated as of April 1, 2005

Park Place Securities, Inc. Asset-Backed

Pass-Through Certificates Series 2005-

WHQ2 Assignee of Mortgagee Attorneys:

Potestivo & Associates, P.C.

251 Diversion Street

Rochester, MI 48307

248-853-4400

Our File No: 104257

(02-09)(03-02)

Publish Feb. 9, 16, 23 and Mar. 2,

2017