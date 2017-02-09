FREDDIE COLEMAN- FEBRUARY 9, 2017

FORE CLOSURE NOTICE
THIS FIRM IS A DEBT COLLECTOR
ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEB T.
ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL
BE USED FOR COLLECTING A DEBT.
IF THE DEB T WAS DISCHARGED IN
A BANKRUPTCY PROCEED ING, THIS
NOTICE IS NOT AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT
THAT DEB T.
If you are in the Military, please contact
our office at the number listed below.
ATTN PURCHASERS : This sale may
be rescinded by the foreclosing mortgagee
for any reason. In that event,
your damages, if any, shall be limited
solely to the return of the bid amount
tendered at sale, plus interest, and
the purchaser shall have no further
recourse against the Mortgagor, the
Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s attorney.
MORTGAGE SALE – Default has been
made in the conditions of a certain mortgage
made by: Freddie Coleman,
A Single Man to Argent Mortgage Company,
LLC. , Mortgagee, dated February
11, 2005 and recorded March 21, 2005
in Liber 2595 Page 696 Berrien County
Records, Michigan. Said mortgage was
assigned to: WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.,
as Trustee for the POOLING AND SERVICING
AGREEMENT Dated as of April
1, 2005 Park Place Securities, Inc. Asset-
Backed Pass-Through Certificates Series
2005-WHQ2, by assignment dated January
19, 2017 and recorded February 2,
2017, in Liber 3162 Page 0876 on which
mortgage there is claimed to be due at the
date hereof the sum of Twenty-Nine Thousand
Nine Hundred Sixty-Six and Twenty
Six Cents ($29,966.26) including interest
6.450% per annum.
Under the power of sale contained in
said mortgage and the statute in such
case made and provided, notice is hereby
given that said mortgage will be foreclosed
by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or
some part of them, at public vendue, the
Berrien County Courthouse, 3rd floor at
11:00 AM on March 9, 2017
Said premises are situated in Township
of Benton, Berrien County, Michigan, and
are described as:
THE WESTERLY 45 FEET OF LOT
39 AND THE EASTERLY 25 FEET OF
LOT 40 OF SUPERVISOR`S PLAT OF
GRANDVILLE-WILLET PLAT, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED
IN LIBER 10 OF PLATS, PAGE
38, BERRIEN COUNTY RECORDS.
Commonly known as 1183 Ravina Ave,
Benton Harbor, MI 49022
The redemption period shall be 12
months from the date of such sale, unless
determined abandoned in accordance
with MCL 600.3241 or MCL 600.3241a,
in which case the redemption period shall
be 30 days from the date of such sale, or
upon the expiration of the notice required
by MCL 600.3241a(c), whichever is later;
or unless MCL 600.3240(16) applies.
If the property is sold at foreclosure sale
under Chapter 32 of the Revised Judicature
Act of 1961, under MCL 600.3278, the
borrower will be held responsible to the
person who buys the property at the mortgage
foreclosure sale or to the mortgage
holder for damaging the property during
the redemption period.
Dated: 02/09/2017
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., as Trustee
for the POOLING AND SERVICING
AGREEMENT Dated as of April 1, 2005
Park Place Securities, Inc. Asset-Backed
Pass-Through Certificates Series 2005-
WHQ2 Assignee of Mortgagee Attorneys:
Potestivo & Associates, P.C.
251 Diversion Street
Rochester, MI 48307
248-853-4400
Our File No: 104257
(02-09)(03-02)
Publish Feb. 9, 16, 23 and Mar. 2,
2017
FREDDIE COLEMAN- FEBRUARY 9, 2017
FORE CLOSURE NOTICE
