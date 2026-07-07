ARMED ROBBERY, CHILD ABUSE CASES LEAD TO PRISON SENTENCES IN BERRIEN COUNTY July 7, 2026 EDITOR Legal News 0 Prison Terms Handed Down in Armed Robbery, Child Abuse and Meth Cases This content is restricted to site members. If you are an existing user, please log in. New users may subscribe below for $40/year.Existing Users Log InUsername or EmailPassword Remember Me Forgot password? Click here to resetNew User RegistrationChoose a Username*First Name*Last Name*Address 1*Address 2City*State*Zip*Email*Confirm Email* Please indicate that you agree to the Terms of Service *Input the code:*Required field