BERRIEN COUNTY SCRAPS $17M EMERGENCY OPS RELOCATION PLAN May 11, 2026 EDITOR Legal News 0 Berrien County Commissioners last week approved the sale of the building on the north side of Buchanan to AEP for $1. The county had purchased the building and surrounding property from AEP in 2022 for $200,000. This content is restricted to site members. If you are an existing user, please log in. New users may subscribe below for $40/year.Existing Users Log InUsername or EmailPassword Remember Me Forgot password? Click here to resetNew User RegistrationChoose a Username*First Name*Last Name*Address 1*Address 2City*State*Zip*Email*Confirm Email* Please indicate that you agree to the Terms of Service *Input the code:*Required field