BERRIEN COUNTY SCRAPS $17M EMERGENCY OPS RELOCATION PLAN

May 11, 2026 EDITOR Legal News 0

Berrien County Commissioners last week approved the sale of the building on the north side of Buchanan to AEP for $1. The county had purchased the building and surrounding property from AEP in 2022 for $200,000.

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