COPYRIGHT CHALLENGES MAKE NEW MASCOT CHOICE TOUGH MLB FEEDER LEAGUE TEAM

July 13, 2026 EDITOR Legal News 0

The mascot "bison" has been ruled out for new MLB feeder league team in New Buffalo, due to copyright issues, despite many residents in favor of the name.

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