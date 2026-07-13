COPYRIGHT CHALLENGES MAKE NEW MASCOT CHOICE TOUGH MLB FEEDER LEAGUE TEAM July 13, 2026 EDITOR Legal News 0 The mascot "bison" has been ruled out for new MLB feeder league team in New Buffalo, due to copyright issues, despite many residents in favor of the name. This content is restricted to site members. If you are an existing user, please log in. New users may subscribe below for $40/year.Existing Users Log InUsername or EmailPassword Remember Me Forgot password? Click here to resetNew User RegistrationChoose a Username*First Name*Last Name*Address 1*Address 2City*State*Zip*Email*Confirm Email* Please indicate that you agree to the Terms of Service *Input the code:*Required field