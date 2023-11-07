MARINES BUILDING STORM SHELTERS FOR BOY SCOUTS November 7, 2023 randy Legal News 0 Storm shelters like this one are being constructed for members of the Boys Scouts of America from southwest Michigan and northern Indiana at Camp Topenebee near Michigan City. This content is restricted to site members. If you are an existing user, please log in. New users may register below.Existing Users Log InUsername or EmailPassword Remember Me Forgot password? Click here to resetNew User RegistrationChoose a Username*First Name*Last Name*Address 1*Address 2City*State*Zip*Email*Confirm Email**Required field