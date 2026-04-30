NEW BUFFALO OFFICIALLY HOME TO TEAM IN MLB FEEDER LEAGUE

April 30, 2026 EDITOR Legal News 0

Grandstand seating and lights will be added to the new high school baseball field in New Buffalo for a team of college players with a full summer schedule of games.

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