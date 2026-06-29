New Buffalo Township Citing Violations to Decide Fate of Dispensary

June 29, 2026 EDITOR Legal News 0

A step has been taken to possibly shutdown a marijuana dispensary in New Buffalo Township for alleged violations that include staying open past the 9 p.m. deadline and serving a minor.

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