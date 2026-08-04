BUCHANAN POLICE BODY + DASH CAM UPDATE COMING

August 4, 2026 EDITOR Legal News 0

The city is not simply purchasing equipment and then waiting until it becomes outdated or fails. Instead, the agreement includes scheduled technology refreshes throughout the 10-year term.

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