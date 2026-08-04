FUNDRAISER NEAR THREE OAKS BENEFITS OFFICER RECOVERING FROM SHOOTING August 4, 2026 EDITOR Legal News 0 Photo by Mike Kellems. Berrien County Sheriff Chuck Heit (right) and some of his staff members helped raise money near Three Oaks for an officer from Indiana recovering from being shot. This content is restricted to site members. If you are an existing user, please log in. New users may subscribe below for $40/year.Existing Users Log InUsername or EmailPassword Remember Me Forgot password? Click here to resetNew User RegistrationChoose a Username*First Name*Last Name*Address 1*Address 2City*State*Zip*Email*Confirm Email* Please indicate that you agree to the Terms of Service *Input the code:*Required field