CITY OF NEW BUFFALO – PUBLIC NOTICE – 2026-2027 BUDGET April 28, 2026 PUBLISHER County & Municipal Notices 0 This content is restricted to site members. If you are an existing user, please log in. New users may subscribe below for $40/year.Existing Users Log InUsername or EmailPassword Remember Me Forgot password? Click here to resetNew User RegistrationChoose a Username*First Name*Last Name*Address 1*Address 2City*State*Zip*Email*Confirm Email* Please indicate that you agree to the Terms of Service *Input the code:*Required field