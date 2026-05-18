FORMER BARODA-LAKE CHIEF AVOIDS JAIL, ORDERED TO PAY $170K, IN EMBEZZLEMENT CASE May 18, 2026 EDITOR Legal News 0 Shawn Martin, 54, now of Henderson, Nevada, appeared in Berrien County Trial Court Friday to make his plea and to be sentenced. This content is restricted to site members. If you are an existing user, please log in. New users may subscribe below for $40/year.Existing Users Log InUsername or EmailPassword Remember Me Forgot password? Click here to resetNew User RegistrationChoose a Username*First Name*Last Name*Address 1*Address 2City*State*Zip*Email*Confirm Email* Please indicate that you agree to the Terms of Service *Input the code:*Required field