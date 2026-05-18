FORMER BARODA-LAKE CHIEF AVOIDS JAIL, ORDERED TO PAY $170K, IN EMBEZZLEMENT CASE

May 18, 2026 EDITOR Legal News 0

Shawn Martin, 54, now of Henderson, Nevada, appeared in Berrien County Trial Court Friday to make his plea and to be sentenced.

This content is restricted to site members. If you are an existing user, please log in. New users may subscribe below for $40/year.

Existing Users Log In
   
Forgot password? Click here to reset
New User Registration
Please indicate that you agree to the Terms of Service *
captcha
*Required field

Copyright © 2026 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes