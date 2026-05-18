BUCHANAN COMMISSIONERS SEEK MORE ANSWERS ON AMBULANCE MERGER PROPOSAL May 18, 2026 EDITOR Legal News 0 SMCAS and Medic 1 have been discussing a possible merger for more than a year, reporting earlier this year on the benefits of such a merger such as gaining economies of scale and providing better service to area residents. This content is restricted to site members. If you are an existing user, please log in. New users may subscribe below for $40/year.Existing Users Log InUsername or EmailPassword Remember Me Forgot password? Click here to resetNew User RegistrationChoose a Username*First Name*Last Name*Address 1*Address 2City*State*Zip*Email*Confirm Email* Please indicate that you agree to the Terms of Service *Input the code:*Required field