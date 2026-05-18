BUCHANAN COMMISSIONERS SEEK MORE ANSWERS ON AMBULANCE MERGER PROPOSAL

May 18, 2026 EDITOR Legal News 0

SMCAS and Medic 1 have been discussing a possible merger for more than a year, reporting earlier this year on the benefits of such a merger such as gaining economies of scale and providing better service to area residents.

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